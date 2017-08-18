San Marcos City Council calls additional meeting to discuss “sanctuary cities” lawsuit

San Marcos City Council is considering a motion to authorize the filing of an amicus curiae brief on behalf of the city in opposition to Senate Bill 4, the so-called sanctuary cities ban. The agenda of the special meeting was released Aug. 18.

The council discussed the issue of SB 4 on Aug. 15, and unanimously voted against joining the lawsuit alongside other cities in the state.

An amicus curiae brief is a legal document filed in appellate court cases by parties with a strong interest in the subject matter.

The special meeting will be held at 8 a.m. on Aug. 22 at San Marcos City Hall, 630 E. Hopkins St.