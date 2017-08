The body of a man was recovered early Aug. 6 near the bridge at Aquarena Springs Drive, confirmed University Spokesman Matt Flores.

Hilario Castilleja, 57 years old, was reported missing at approximately 8:30 p.m. Aug. 5. He was last seen at the San Marcos River wearing blue swim shorts and black shoes.

Water recreationalist are to avoid the area between Spring Lake and the bridge.