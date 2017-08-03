Why Texas State releases new logo for athletic department

The Office of University Marketing released a new logo recognizing the well-known abbreviation TXST. The logo is in addition to other Texas State logos, not a replacement.

The logo was released in an announcement Aug. 2.

Matt Flores, university spokesperson, said the logo will help decipher confusion between the university’s official abbreviation, TXST and it’s common misconception, TSU.

“The logo serves as a way for the university to market the popular abbreviation,” Flores said. “News, and sports organizations like ESPN, still refer to us as TSU, the abbreviation used for Texas Southern University.”

Bryan Miller, athletic marketing director, said the athletic department discussed the design of the logo for eight months to a year.

“We showed the logo to coaches, staff, players and students that work in our department, we’ve seen overwhelming approval,” Miller said.

Although, students in the athletic department were asked to weigh in their opinions during the logo’s development the new logo still received mixed reactions from other students. Many took to social media to critique or praise the new marketing tool.

While some students call for the new logo to be used in university merchandise, other students have used the hashtag, #RepealAndReplaceTXSTLogo.

Connor Clegg, student body president, said he wasn’t consulted during the crafting of the new logo.

“When Student Government released a poll on twitter, the logo was overwhelmingly disapproved by the students,” Clegg said. “It all goes back to the fact that Texas State could have avoided all of the troubles that this logo has caused if they had simply included the students in their decision in the first place. That’s the way it should be. This is our university after all.”

The new logo is consistent with branding in the athletic department, such as lettering on uniforms. Despite the criticism from students, the athletic department will continue to use the new logo, in addition to the other logos more familiar to students.