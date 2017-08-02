Texas State announces release of logo

Texas State has released an official logo for branding the university. The logo has drawn in criticism and praise from students. The logo was announced on the university’s website and on Twitter.

Created by the Office of University Marketing in collaboration with Texas State Athletics, the university released the logo in an announcement Aug. 2.

The announcement says, “This logo is an additional way to represent the university boldly and proudly. Widespread use of Texas State’s official abbreviation, TXST, spurred the creation of the new design.”

The logo is on display in different profile pictures and headers across multiple social media platforms the university manages. Students have used these social media accounts to express their reaction to the logo.

@TxStateBobcats, the official Twitter account for the athletics program has responded to some of the criticism students have offered.

However, the Twitter account tweets, “We just like to have fun too! We know not everyone is gonna like everything. We want you to know we are listening & appreciate feedback.”

Other students have tweeted their appreciation toward the logo, asking for it to be put on a shirt or a hat.

Students are also providing criticism on the university’s Instagram post.