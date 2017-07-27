Weeks of Welcome offers new students opportunities to get involved

Bobcats will be able to find ways to get involved on campus with a variety of events and programs during the second annual Weeks of Welcome.

Incoming and returning students will be treated to a series of events happening throughout the first week of the semester. WOW runs from Aug. 28-Sept. 17 and includes live entertainment, workshops, meet and greets, receptions and other events.

Jack Rahmann, director of the LBJ Student Center, said the week offers clubs and organizations the chance to host programs for students, which allows them to feel a part of the campus lifestyle.

“It’s a very wide variety of opportunities for students to get involved in their particular major, get involved in a student organization, go to a fun event and meet other students,” Rahmann said. “This is all a way to get students included in the community.”

Rahmann said the student center decided to start promoting WOW due to the absence of an official “welcome week” for students at the start of the semester, such as “Howdy Week” at Texas A&M University.

“There have always been lots of activities for students to do whenever they came back, but it just never all came together and had a brand that students could recognize that as a welcome week event,” Rahmann said. “By branding it and promoting it as WOW, we’re hoping that we can get more students to show up at these events and have fun and learn something.”

In the past year, Rahmann said there have been anywhere from 60-80 events scheduled for the week.

While most of the events put together for WOW come from outside organizations, the student center will host events including a one-day carnival called “WOW-A-Palooza” put together by the Student Association for Campus Activities and Student Organizations Council.

“WOW-A-Palooza is a four-hour-long event put on by SACA and Student Involvement that is filled with food, games and entertainment throughout the student center at the hub, in the paseo, the amphitheater and patio,” said Alisha Mohammed, SACA president. “We also plan on having a photo booth, balloon artist and a company that is going to make personalized street signs on the spot for students.”

WOW-A-Palooza will take place Sept. 12, the same day as the Involvement Fair hosted by SOC, which shows off student organizations, resources and volunteer opportunities on campus, according to Mohammed.

Pride and Traditions Coordinator for SACA Maria Galindo looks forward to being part of WOW and helping incoming Bobcats find a new place on campus.

“It’s important to welcome new students to campus so it’s easier for them to adjust to a new lifestyle away from their home,” Galindo said. “I enjoy being there for these students so they know Texas State is a friendly environment that welcomes these new students with open arms and is rooting for them to have a successful future here at their home away from home.”

Organizations wishing to participate in hosting a program for WOW are required to submit an online form through the LBJ Student Center’s website to be approved for the calendar of events. The deadline for submissions is Aug. 4.

A finalized schedule for WOW has yet to be released but will be available by the end of August.