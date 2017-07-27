Texas State sweethearts share their story

Two of Texas State’s sweethearts will be tying the knot this fall, and their story can hopefully provide other Bobcats some insight on love and relationships in college.

Mary Catherine Underbrink graduated from Texas State with a bachelor’s degree in Mass Communications and a minor in political science. After completing her bachelor’s, she continued her studies at Texas State for her master’s degree.

Underbrink is now a mass communication lecturer at the university. Texas State has been a special place for Underbrink dating back to her first day as a freshman. Underbrink remembers her days at Sewell Park, moving into her first apartment at Bobcat Village and taking classes with professors who are now her coworkers.

However, out of the many memorable experiences as a Bobcat, none can compare to the night she ran into the love of her life at the Square. Underbrink was enjoying a night out with two friends when she met Beau Robinson.

Robinson was studying exercise and sports science at Texas State for three years and lived just down the street from Underbrink, but the two had never met in passing until the night on the Square.

“I see three girls walking on the other side of the road,” Robinson said. “We had three guys and there were three girls so I yelled at them, ‘Don’t move! Stop right there!’”

While initially ready to defend herself, the minute Underbrink saw Robinson cross the street, she called dibs. Robinson admitted he wouldn’t be able to leave without telling Underbrink how beautiful she was.

The two exchanged numbers and began to get to know each other. Valentine’s Day was the same week, so Robinson asked Underbrink on a date to Gruene River Grill—the same place he would later propose.

They confessed their love for one another just a couple of weeks into dating. Robinson asked Underbrink to be his girlfriend at Rio Vista Park, and they have been inseparable since.

The couple remained strong through meeting each other’s parents, dealing with friendships, balancing tight class schedules and living apart. Despite the trials and tribulations, they went through as a young couple, both agree their relationship has always been easy.

“They say relationships are hard work, but if it’s hard work, you probably shouldn’t be in that relationship,” Underbrink said. “It should be natural.”

Before their engagement, Robinson devised an elaborate plan for his proposal. He took Underbrink ring shopping for weeks despite already having found the perfect set. He also secretly visited Underbrink’s family in Corpus Christi to ask for their blessing. He kept his plan to propose at Gruene River Grill a surprise for two months. Finally, the day of Underbrink’s graduation, Robinson got on one knee for his bride-to-be. The couple is now set to be married Oct. 21 at a church in Concan.

Now, only a few months away from saying their vows, the two are ready to share advice on relationships for college students.

“Don’t go out looking for (the perfect relationship), it will fall into place when it does,” Robinson said. “You have to make time for each other. Leave classes, work and everything else at the door when it’s time to be there for the other person.”

The couple agreed managing priorities and maintaining honest communication are huge factors in their relationship.

“Risk it,” Underbrink said. “That person is going to be there for you through your lowest points and your highest points, and they’re going to help you get through it.

