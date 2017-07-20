Women’s soccer seeks redemption in fall semester

The women’s soccer team starts its 2017 season in August, and it is ready to get back on the field.

The Bobcats will start the season Aug. 11 with an exhibition match against UTSA.

The team finished ninth in the 2016 Sun Belt Conference. They were one team away from an automatic bid to the SBC Championship Tournament.

Texas State ended the season with an overall record of 6-9-3 and a conference record of 3-5-2.

The first matchup of the Sun Belt Conference for the Bobcats will take place Sept. 15 in Georgia where they will play against Georgia State. Two days later, the team will travel to North Carolina Sept. 17 to take on Coastal Carolina.

Rachel Grout, senior midfielder, said the team is looking forward to winning the Sun Belt Conference Tournament this year.

Texas State lost five conference games last season against Georgia Southern, Coastal Carolina, Arkansas State, South Alabama and Troy.

The Bobcats collected a four-game losing streak toward the end of the 2016 season.

Redemption is key to the team, especially for the seniors. There are seven seniors this season and they all have the same passion and drive to make their last season as Bobcats count.

Whether they win or lose as a team this season, Grout said she is looking forward to everything.

“Being my last season, I am really going to take every moment in because I know it is going to fly by,” Grout said. “I am looking forward to the practices, Friday night home games, travel weekends, team dinners, spending almost every minute of every day with my teammates and winning a championship.”

Grout said it’s the best part about being in the group.

“All of the seniors on this team are looked upon as leaders,” Grout said. “We have a big class, and we are all impact players. We all play different roles on the field, but all contribute leadership qualities to this team. I am looking forward to making the most out of our last season together.”

There are 10 games to be played at the Bobcat Soccer Complex, five of which are conference matchups.

The Bobcats will begin their season Aug. 18 at home against Northern Arizona and will play the next three games at home as well.

Grout will play her last season as a Bobcat this fall and is giving everything to be an impact player.

“As a senior on the team, this is my last season, and ultimately, my last chance to win a championship,” Grout said. “This is my motivation and what drives me. I want more than anything to win a championship with this team, and I believe this is the year to do it.”

Texas State went into overtime seven times last season and came out with the win twice.

The Bobcats fell in double overtime play against Stephen F. Austin last season. In the final minutes of the game, SFA scored a goal taking a 3-2 win at the Bobcat Soccer Complex.

This season the Bobcats travel to Nacogdoches Sept. 3 for redemption.

The Sun Belt Conference Tournament will be held Nov. 1-5 in Foley, Alabama. The top eight spots in the conference get an automatic bid to the tournament.

The Bobcats finished ninth last season and did not participate in the tournament. However, this is a new season with key returning players and new talent.

“The best part about being on the field is getting to play the game I love with all of my teammates,” Grout said. “When we step on the field, we know that this is the moment that we have worked so hard for. It is exciting to get out there and make something of it.”