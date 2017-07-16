PACE program is seeking mentors for upcoming school year

The Personalized Academic and Career Exploration department is seeking upperclassman to ease the transition for incoming Bobcats.

The peer mentors are assigned to university seminar classes and help guide students during their first semester at Texas State.

They seek to aid both in and out of the classroom, academically and socially. They hold office hours weekly, meet individually with students and organize monthly activities.

Peer Mentors are compensated $10 an hour and work 15 hours a week.

Students are asked to meet the following requirements:

‪GPA of 3.0

Completed one academic year

Strong interpersonal skills

Positive attitude

Available for training Aug. 14-18.

Completed 60 hours or more by fall 2017 preferred

Students must be on campus the entire academic school year

More information and the application process can be found on the PACE website.