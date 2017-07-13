Men’s basketball preps for the upcoming season

The men’s basketball team signed six athletes to the 2017-18 roster in hopes of repeating a winning season.

Players signing their National Letter of Intent with Texas State this spring were Isaiah Gurley, junior guard, Petar Radojicic and Alex Peacock, junior forwards, and Shelby Adams and Reggie Miller, freshman guards.

Gurley transferred from McLennan Community College to Texas State with two years of eligibility.

The Brooklyn native averaged 17.5 points per game while shooting 51.0 percent from the field, 34.7 percent from the three-point line and a team-high 81.3 percent at the free throw line.

Gurley received many accolades for his performance including National Junior College Athletic Association All-Region V and North Texas Junior College Athletic Conference Newcomer of the Year.

Radojicic attended Lamar State College-Port Arthur before Texas State. During his final season, Radojicic averaged 16.0 points and 10.2 rebounds per game.

The Serbian native shot 61.5 percent from the field while scraping up 305 total boards last season. Radojicic’s hard work last season landed him All-Region XIV Second Team honors.

From Iowa Western Community College, Peacock heads to San Marcos with two years of eligibility left. The forward helped lead his team to a season record of 25-7 by averaging 10.5 points per game. Peacock averaged 48.6 percent from the field and 75.5 percent from the free-throw line.

Converse Judson High School graduate Shelby Adams will start his collegiate career with Texas State this season. Adams helped lead the Rockets to the UIL 6A Quarterfinals and was named to the first team TABC 6A All-Region IV and All-District 25-6A First Team.

The guard averaged 21.4 points per game and 2.8 assists. In his three varsity years, Adams totaled 1,537 points.

Miller graduated from Klein Forest High School where he received a No.1 team ranking in Texas and made an appearance in the UIL 6A State Semifinals.

Miller was named to the TABC 6A All-Region First Team, All-District 15-6A First Team and was the District 15-6A Defensive MVP. The point guard averaged 13.0 points and 5.0 assists per game.

Completing the class of 2017-18 signees is Tre’Larenz Nottingham, junior guard. Nottingham was the first to sign his National Letter of Intent with Texas State back in November.

Nottingham will transfer to San Marcos from Mt. San Jacinto College. The California native averaged 20.0 points a game and received two tournament MVP titles. Nottingham was also named Pacific Coast Athletic Conference North Division Player of the Year last season.

Head Coach Danny Kaspar took this recruiting process seriously due to some of the key playmakers on the team not returning.

Kavin Gilder-Tilbury, forward, and Bobby Conley and Ojai Black, guards, were three of the five starters not returning this season. Once recruiting was over, Kaspar was satisfied with the outcome.

“We filled some big needs for next season,” Kaspar said. “I am very happy with our recruiting effort.”

The six recruits join seven returners, including Nijal Pearson, sophomore guard, and Nedeljko Prijovic, sophomore forward.

“We think we have a very good group of young men to add to the seven players coming back,” Kaspar said. “I am excited about this class and working with them.”