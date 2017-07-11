Reward being offered for vandals’ identification

The city has partnered with CrimeStoppers in the investigation of vandalism to an ancient Cypress tree on Thompson’s Island in June.

The tree was estimated to be vandalized sometime the last week of June, and the City of San Marcos is seeking the public’s help to identify the person or people guilty of the offense.

The spray-paint damage to the 300-year-old tree was discovered July 1. The city arborist is assessing the damage to the tree in order to predict the best way to repair the tree and a dollar amount for how much the process will cost.

According to Jeff Caldwell, city marshal and director of neighborhood services, is asking people to not try and take care of the problem on their own.

“Certain types of cleaners or actions may do more harm than good to the tree,” Caldwell said. “The park is closed to the public.”

Anyone found in the park could be given a ticket or arrested for criminal trespass.

Information about the vandalism should be given to the City Marshal’s office at 512.393.8480 or CrimeStoppers at 800.324.8477. Additonally, CrimeStoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in the investigation.