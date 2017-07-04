Four last minute plans for July Fourth

For Bobcats taking summer classes, making it home for Independence Day proved unsuccessful. Fortunately, San Marcos is a great place to celebrate freedom. Read on to see various ways to celebrate the fourth.

Summer Fest San Marcos

San Marcos Plaza Park will be live with music, locals and entertainment from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. and entry is free for the Independence Day festivities. The event will kick off with the Adam Johnson Band, followed by Wyzer and more.

A children’s parade kicks off at 6:30 p.m. and settles by 9:30 p.m. for a fireworks display. The park is at East Hopkins Street and North CM Allen Parkway on the edge of the San Marcos River.

The Fourth on Spring Lake

The Meadows Center is spicing up its glass-bottom boat tours for Independence Day by offering an exclusive view of Central Texas fireworks form the center’s roof and sunset boat rides.

Sunset glass-bottom boat cruises are set to take off at 8 p.m. while Spring Lake Hall will open Discovery Hall exhibits 8:30p.m. In addition, the center will offer its rooftop for a view of the San Marcos fireworks show at 9 p.m.

Kyle’s fireworks show

Kyle’s fireworks display launches from Plum Creek Golf Course, which will also have a golf tournament in the afternoon to pay tribute to the Fourth. The display is free to attend and festivities start at 6 p.m. and continue to 9 p.m. before the fireworks begin to light the sky.

Buda all-day

Buda’s all-day fourth celebration started its Patriotic Parade on Main Street in Buda at 9 a.m. and continued to 10 a.m. The celebrations did not end of course, for the rest of the day there will be free, live entertainment and firework watching. Fireworks start at 9:30 p.m. at Buda City Park on 204 San Antonio St.