Hardy and Decoud represent Texas State at the USATF Outdoor Championships

Two Texas State track and field athletes were represented at the USA Track and Field Outdoor Championships June 23-25 in Sacramento, California.

Redshirt-sophomore sprinter Tramesha Hardy competed in the women’s 200-meter dash and junior high jumper Chelsie Decoud competed in the women’s high jump at Sacramento State’s Hornet Stadium.

Both Hardy and Decoud were also the two out of three Texas State athletes to qualify for the NCAA Outdoor Championships in Eugene, Oregon.

Hardy competed in the first round of the women’s 200-meter dash Saturday afternoon. She finished in 22nd place out of 30 with a time of 23.47. She then ran in the second heat and finished in seventh.

Overall, Hardy beat competitors from schools like Baylor and Texas A&M. She did not qualify for the semifinals and finished on June 24.

Decoud finished in the women’s high jump event June 23 as she competed against 18 other athletes.

Decoud finished her season with a 13th place finish in the event with a height of 1.80 meters on her second attempt. Decoud beat competitors from Minnesota and North Carolina.