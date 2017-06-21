San Marcos Police Department record second homicide of 2017

Two adults and a 14-year-old juvenile were arrested June 20, related to the death of a New Braunfels man.

Law enforcement believe that the three met the victim for a drug deal in San Marcos. Kyle R. Sample, Nichole Marie Moore and the minor are being charged with capital murder, while Moore is also being charged for endangering a child.

Initially reported as an auto pedestrian accident June 19, law enforcement arrived on the scene around midnight. Upon arrival, officers found Ryan Kincaid shot once in the chest and run over by a car. Officers attempted first aid, until San Marcos EMS and Firefighters arrived. Kincaid was unable to be revived and pronounced dead at the scene.

The San Marcos Police Department released a statement on Facebook.

“A patrol officer and K-9 unit found the car across the street unlocked and parked oddly at a nearby business. Officers found the three suspects early Tuesday morning on the grounds of the Super 8 Motel on the IH-35 access road,” the post read.

Although none of the individuals are San Marcos residents, this is the second homicide to take place in city limits this year. In early February, Terrance Valentine II was also shot during a drug related exchange.

The incident has been turned over to the SMPD Criminal Investigation Division for further investigation.