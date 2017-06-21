Five things to do this summer

The first official day of the summer season kicks off June 21. Residents can experience various adventures around the city during this time.

Glow in the dark night tours

A fun way to experience the San Marcos River this summer is to paddle board through it at night with a guided tour. Paddle SMTX equips each board with colored lights to allow paddlers to view the river and its inhabitants late at night. In addition, the company offers kayak night tours and paddleboard yoga. The tours start at $30 each and will continue throughout the summer season and into the fall semester.

Set up camp at University Camp

Texas State owns 126-acres of camping grounds called University Camp. The site is located in Wimberley and is home to wildlife, rentable lodges and scenic views. The land is well maintained by the university’s leave-no-trace environmental policy. Students, alumni, faculty and staff are eligible to explore the space and reserve lodges and campsites.

The camping grounds start at $13, but for day travelers the cost is $6. The land hosts 3.5 miles of hiking trails as well as mountain biking spots for experienced riders.

Coffee shop explorations

For some light-hearted entertainment and sweet cold brews in the summer heat, local shops such as Tantra Coffee House and Wake the Dead Coffee House host plenty of events from live music, to game nights and even comedy nights.

Additionally, many locals and students enjoy participating in trivia nights at Kiva lounge.

Day tripping on a budget

For those who are more willing to spend their time and energy than their money, there are more than plenty state parks and natural areas to carpool to for a day trip. Pack up a sack lunch, a swim suit and wear hiking shoes because all of the following places are great for sun, summer and swimming.

Wimberley is about 15 miles from San Marcos and is home to Jacob’s Well Natural Area. At the well, hikers can take a break from exploring to swim in a famous Texas watering hole.

McKinney Falls State Park located in Austin and when timed right, the drive can take twenty minutes without traffic. McKinney Falls is home to a creek and its own natural watering hole in addition to miles of hiking trails. The park is also free to use.

For a slightly longer drive, Enchanted Rock State Natural Area is home to two giant rocks great for beginner and intermediate climbers, and is home to some waters itself. The park is located on the outskirts of Fredericksburg and makes for an excellent photo opportunity.

Summer in the Park

The San Marcos Performing Arts Association is continuing its over three-decade-long tradition of hosting concerts in the San Marcos Plaza Park. This year’s concert series began June 1 and will continue through Aug. 10.

The concerts occur in the park each Thursday at 7:30 p.m. unless there is inclement weather. In the case of rainy weather, the concerts will be held at the same time at the San Marcos Activity Center.