Courville, Powell, Atwood: From rookies to Bobcat alumni

Every year, spring graduation means college graduates, a new chapter in life and a farewell to team members.

The baseball team will not only be losing three seniors, but the team will also be losing three right-handed pitchers.

While Brandon Courville, Joe Powell and Quinn Atwood will now be considered Bobcat alumni, they will always be remembered for their accomplishments on the baseball team.

Although these three men share the same love for pitching, the path in which they all took the Texas State mound was different.

Courville was not always a Bobcat, and it was not until the 2016 season that he started wearing maroon and gold.

After graduating high school in Flower Mound, Courville competed for two seasons at Midland College where he was named team pitcher of the year and helped lead his team to the JUCO World Series.

From Midland, Courville transferred to Kansas State University and made 11 appearances in the one year he was there. Courville was then considered a red-shirt senior for Texas State the following year before he could play in the 2017 season.

Like Courville, Powell also did not begin his college career right away at Texas State. Moving from Dallas, to Saint Louis, Missouri, Powell became a part of the Billikens as he stepped on the mound at Saint Louis University.

He was there for one year before transferring to Collin College, but did not compete with the Cougars. It was in 2015 when Powell became a Bobcat and made 16 appearances in his first year. Since then, he decided to finish out his college career at Texas State.

Unlike his other two senior teammates, Atwood started and ended his collegiate baseball career at Texas State. Coming from Katy, Atwood’s rookie year consisted of a 54.00 earned run average.

Atwood improved from then on out as his sophomore year he reached a season high of innings pitched and pitches thrown against Sam Houston State University. Junior year, Atwood made 18 relief appearances and registered 10 strikeouts.

No matter how long or short their time was at Texas State, the team allowed them to share a bond.

“My favorite part has been being a part of this team,” Powell said. “A pitcher is only as good as the defense that is supporting him. The opportunity to be a part of this team has allowed me to be a part of something bigger than just myself.”

Along with being baseball players, Courville, Powell and Atwood all managed to be student-athletes as well.

Courville majored in social sciences, Powell double majored in engineering technology and applied mathematics and Atwood majored in business management.

While it was not easy for them to balance out school and baseball, the amount of work they put into their studies—as well as their performance on the field—was well worth it.

“Perseverance and consistency is key,” Powell said. “Succeeding in the classroom is equally as important to me as succeeding on the field. I have learned that you can succeed in both, as long as you are willing to persevere and stay consistent to your schedule.”

Although many college athletes obtain a degree, there is also the question of playing professionally after graduation. For Powell, he is choosing to leave his baseball glove behind and move on to a new chapter in his life.

“I have always felt the desire to serve our country,” Powell said. “This summer, while finishing up my internship, I will be training to qualify for a spot at BUDS and the Navy Seals. I would love to get out and travel, and I would like to serve.”

No matter what path these newly Texas State alumni choose, they will always have the opportunity to come back to Bobcat Ballpark and meet on the field where it all began.