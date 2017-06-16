A look back at a successful year in athletics

The Texas State athletic program is given little credit; however, the 2016-17 year came with success from numerous sports.

Each sport at Texas State had a successful aspect, whether it came from the season or individual success.

The beginning of the 2016-17 year was off to a rough start in regards to the football program, but came out of the season with new insight in hopes for a better 2017 season.

So far, the football program is off to a better start. Texas State had the No. 1 recruiting class in the Sun Belt Conference and is looking to start the 2017 season fresh with new talent.

The start of the season begins with a home opener at Bobcat Stadium against Houston Baptist on Sept. 2.

The volleyball program made it to the semifinal round of the 2016 Sun Belt Conference Championship, before losing 3-1 to newcomers Coastal Carolina.

During their season, the Bobcats had a nine-game winning streak and beat the 2015 Sun Belt Conference Champions, Arkansas State.

The Bobcats finished second in the western division of the Sun Belt Conference, and third overall.

The volleyball team starts its 2017 season competing in the Texas A&M Invitational with the first game held on Aug. 25 against Sam Houston State University.

The soccer team ended with a difficult season, as they finished ninth overall and did not compete in the Sun Belt Conference Tournament.

Despite the tough ending to the season, the team welcomed Assistant Coach Alex Totilo in January 2017. Totilo served as a coach at St. Edwards University, and has assisted student-athletes to the best of his abilities.

The women’s soccer team begin the 2017 season Aug. 11 with an exhibition match against UTSA in San Antonio.

The men’s cross country team had a historical season, ranking seventh in the South Central Region. It was the highest ranking the team received in 11 years.

Along with the highest ranking, the men’s team finished third as a team in the Sun Belt Conference Championships. Placing third, gave them an automatic bid to the NCAA South Central Regional.

The men’s basketball team finished runner-up in the Sun Belt Conference Tournament, and were one win away from the NCAA Basketball Tournament.

For the first time since 1997, the Bobcats were invited to a postseason tournament. Texas State competed in the CollegeInsider.com Tournament, and had its first postseason victory against Lamar for the first time since 1980.

The Bobcats ended their season with a close loss to Saint Peter’s in the quarterfinal round of the postseason tournament.

Texas State loses out on three seniors who were a critical part of the successful season. However, with the key returning players and fresh talent, the basketball program looks forward to another successful season.

The spring sports such as track and field, softball and baseball, all had successful seasons.

The track and field women’s team took home the 2017 Sun Belt Conference Indoor and Outdoor Championship titles for the first time since 2013. The men’s team were runner-up in both indoor and outdoor championships.

There were 20 Bobcats sent to the NCAA West Preliminary Round, and the women’s team swept the individual honors at the outdoor championship.

Director of Track and Field/ Cross Country Jody Stewart was also awarded Coach of the Year.

It was a successful season for the track and field team, with the Bobcats working for another successful season.

There was Texas State history made for the softball team this season. Junior Ariel Ortiz collected her 30th career home run, and topped the all-time list. Junior Randi Rupp is now the second Bobcat in Texas State history to surpass 900 strikeouts.

The Bobcats fell short to the Texas Longhorns in the NCAA College Station Regional, but finished second overall in the Sun Belt Conference.

Texas State athletics had success in all aspects, with each team successful during its season.

The Bobcats conquered to be the best, and with the hard work and dedication that the student-athletes put in, it was a successful 2016-17 year.