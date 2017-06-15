Hoffman selected in 15th round of the 2017 Major League Baseball Draft

Junior right fielder Theodore Hoffman was selected in the 2017 Major League Baseball Draft. Hoffman was picked in the 15th round by the Detroit Tigers on Wednesday.

Hoffman was the 455th overall pick and the 20th pick in the 15th round. He is also the 44th draftee under head baseball coach Ty Harrington.

Right out of high school, Hoffman was recruited from schools such as Rice, Texas Tech and others. However, he decided to pursue his education and college baseball career as a Bobcat in 2015.

Freshman year was full of accomplishments for Hoffman. He made a total of 37 appearances and started in 23. His batting average was a .165 and he recorded a .977 fielding percentage.

Hoffman’s sophomore year he improved with 42 appearances starting in 35 of them. His batting average increased to a .244 and had a perfect fielding percentage of 1.000.

This past season, Hoffman’s efforts showed on the field as he had his best season yet. He ended the season with a batting average of .349 and a fielding percentage of .979. Hoffman was at bat a total of 249 times with 52 runs and 87 hits. He also had 16 home runs this season.

Along with being drafted in the MLB, Hoffman was also named to the ABCA/ Rawlings NCAA Division I South Central All-Region First Team Wednesday afternoon.

Along with finishing 12th in the nation in total bases and 17th in hits, he was joined by two other Sun Belt Conference athletes from Louisiana in the All-Region First Team.