Kaspar hosts youth basketball camp this summer

Texas State men’s basketball head coach Danny Kaspar is scheduled to host more than five different youth basketball camps this summer at Strahan Coliseum.

The camps will be run throughout the month of June and August. Each camp is directed towards a specific grade level, 2nd – 12th, and teaches the fundamental skills of basketball including shooting, dribbling, passing and individual moves. The camp will also encourage friendly competition, team offense and team defense.

Elite Camp: June 9 -10 th

Summer Camp 1: June 25-28 th (morning, day, overnight resident, non-resident)

(morning, day, overnight resident, non-resident) Summer Camp 2: August 1-4th (morning, day, afternoon)

There will also be an opportunity for high-school teams to compete against each other at the team camp on June 16-17. The team camp will feature continuous games with certified officials to encourage a competitive game-like atmosphere.

This is Kaspar’s fourth season as the head coach of the men’s basketball team.

Under Kaspar’s leadership, the Bobcats ended their 2016-17 season with an overall winning record of 22-14. The Bobcats also appeared in the Sun Belt Conference Championship game and the CollegeInsider.com Postseason Tournament.

Assisting Kaspar during the summer camps will include the men’s basketball assistant coaches Terrance Johnson, Robert Guster and Jim Shaw. Other camp counselors will consist of coaches and players from all around.