LBJ resources dedicated to student success

The LBJ Student Center is home to one of the three dining centers on-campus, a Wells Fargo, the University Bookstore and various departments developed to make each student’s college experience a smooth ride.

The fifth floor of LBJ houses the offices of the Attorney for Students, Career Services, Counseling Center, Student Diversity and Inclusion and Dean of Students.

Behind every Bobcat

The Attorney for Students office provides specified legal advice, counseling and education in criminal, renting, family, consumer, employment and insurance law. Students can book appointments individually or in a group, as the AFS provides group presentations on a wide variety of legal topics.

The office’s online presence is extensive, as students can book appointments, access legal handbooks and resources and watch information videos pertaining to each section of law the office covers.

The AFS is free for all students currently enrolled at Texas State and can be reached at 512.245.2370.

Career Resources

From resume critiques, mock job interviews and major exploration, the Career Services office helps students with their job hunt and provides career counseling to help provide direction and advice for students.

The department also runs Jobs4Cats, a job site where students can set up their profiles and allows employers to seek Bobcats as employees. Another resource the office has is their Career Closet, where currently enrolled students can rent business attire at no cost, as long as the clothes are returned dry cleaned.

The PACE center was developed by the department to encourage freshmen to acquire the knowledge and skills necessary to assess their interests, abilities and goals to find a career suited for them.

Additionally, Career Services hosts various events and job fairs each semester to expand students’ knowledge about the different career paths they can take and help land them a job in their chosen field.

Mental Health Resources

The Counseling Center provides individual, couple and group counseling, consultation and crisis response and workshops geared toward mental and emotional health.

The department focuses on short term goals in support of personal adjustment, development and student retention. The center provides various educational outreach programs about suicide, coping with stress, crisis information and much more.

These services are free of charge to students and always kept confidential by the trained professionals.

No Exclusions

Providing innovative co-curricular support to a diverse student body, the Office of Student Diversity and Inclusion is committed to providing cutting-edge knowledge and skills to prepare students for leadership in a culturally diverse society.

The department has three main goals. The first is to provide culturally sensitive, holistic co-curricular support services to underrepresented students. The department hosts events for Black History Month, Native American symposiums and Con Dolores Y César: ¡Si, Se Puede! for underrepresented migrant families.

The second goal is to develop and coordinate programs and services to retain underrepresented students through degree completion/success through retention initiatives. The department hosts special graduation ceremonies before the official one to support Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Transsexual, Queer, Intersexed and Ally students, as well as multicultural and veteran students.

The third is to provide opportunities for underrepresented students to acquire skills needed to thrive in a culturally diverse and global society. Nine cultural international programs are hosted by the office to ensure this goal is met.

By students, for students

The Dean of Students office strives to set standards of excellence in the delivery of student services and to foster a welcoming environment that is inclusive, safe and conducive to learning.

This office directs 11 different organizational groups such as Greek Affairs and Student Government and ensures that students have plenty of ways to get involved.