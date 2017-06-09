Explore Texas State’s hidden gems

Along with the well-known buildings new students see during their visit, Texas State has lesser known spots around, adding to the university’s one-of-a-kind quality.

The ‘hidden hammocks’, located near the Hines building, is an example of some of the hidden gems found on campus. Students are told to keep quiet of the hammocks’ location.

The picnic tables behind the agriculture building is another concealed area where students can take a break, eat or study. The tables are surrounded by palm trees and gardens, making it an ideal place to relax and hang out. There is also a chalk board where students can doodle and be creative.

If students are looking for a scenic area on campus, the courtyard inside the Taylor Murphy building is the place to go. The courtyard is surrounded by colorful tiles which create a unique look for the building.

Tour guides talk about some of the major highlights and share personal experiences.

Tasia Irvin, campus tour guide and health and fitness management senior, said she enjoys highlighting the advancements and innovations the university goes through when giving tours.

“Our tours are constantly improving and changing as we get new facts and information,” Irvin said. “San Marcos is growing, Texas State is growing and we want our students to have the best of the best.”

When deciding what days to take a tour of campus, Irvin suggests visiting during the fall or spring semesters when campus is busy. Irvin said visiting during the academic year will allow prospective students to see what campus looks like with other students.

“Campus is a lot livelier and (visitors) can get a good feel of what it is like to be a Texas State student when they come during this time,” Irvin said. “During the summer, campus is very dead so they don’t really get a feel of the diversity that we offer.”

Irvin said if visitors decide to do a self-guided tour, they can always stop by the Welcome Center during operation hours for questions and help.

Jesus Rangel, campus tour guide and political science senior, said Alkek library, the McCoy building and the Quad are some of the buildings he highlights while giving tours.

For prospective students who decide to take a tour alone, Rangel suggest visiting the Office of Undergraduate Admissions website first. The website offers a self-guided packet visitors can find useful. However, this packet does not cover any unique places students have created on campus.

Brooke Cardwell, orientation leader and former resident assistant, recommends incoming students take advantage of campus’ unique geographic location as well as the resources the university has to offer.

“The university’s geographic location is unique in itself because it is in the middle of Austin and San Antonio, and there is always so much going on in the general area, plus we have the river,” Cardwell said.