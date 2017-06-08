Women’s track and field: hard work pays off

The Texas State women’s track and field team has proved that hard work and teamwork does pay off by winning the 2017 Sun Belt Conference Indoor and Outdoor Championship title.

The Bobcats won the SBC Indoor Championship in February after racking up 166 points during the meet in Birmingham, Alabama.

In May, Texas State totaled 154.5 points to win the SBC Outdoor Championship in Arlington, Texas.

This is the fifth time in school history that the women’s team has won the conference title in both indoor and outdoor in the same year. The last time this happened was in 2013 when Texas State participated in the Western Athletic Conference.

Expectations were set high by athletes like sophomore Tramesha Hardy going into the track season. Hardy planned to work hard so she could be a key player for the team, while trying to break a record along the way.

Although she was unable to break a record, Hardy was satisfied with the outcome of the season. Hardy won two gold medals in both indoor and outdoor, for the 100-meter dash and the 200-meter dash.

“Although I did not break a school record this season, I did come out with a lot of gold,” Hardy said. “I did not think that was possible, but it was because I did everything right; my workouts were based on me running rounds.”

Junior DeAijha Hicks-Boyce transferred last fall from Tarleton University to be a part of the Texas State women’s track and field team. Hicks-Boyce noted that she was happy to be a part of a team that dominated the way they did.

“It feels great to be a part of a team that can come together for each other and dominate the way we did back to back,” Hicks-Boyce said. “As a first-year transfer student, I could not have asked for a better team to be a part of.”

Hicks-Boyce participated in the 200-meter dash and the 4×400-meter relay with Hardy.

Hardy credits the entire team for the win. The dynamic of the women’s team is very tight knit. According to Hardy, they constantly depend on each other to get the job done.

“We were able to depend on one another to get the job done,” Hardy said. “I love my team and I am glad to be a part of a team that works so hard. None of this would have been possible without the help of fellow teammates.”

The women’s team collected a myriad of honors during the track season. Most recently, the Bobcats swept the SBC’s outdoor individual honors.

Hardy was named Most Outstanding Track Athlete, senior Julie Lange was named Most Outstanding Field Athlete and freshman Devina Schneider was the Freshman and Newcomer of the Year.

Director of Track & Field/Cross Country Jody Stewart was named Coach of the Year as well.

Although Hicks-Boyce’s season has come to an end, she still supports her teammates and hopes they will get a chance to compete at the NCAA National Championships.

“As my season has come to an end, I expect my teammates that are still competing to do exceptional things,” Hicks-Boyce said. “I know I will be seeing them on television at the NCAA National Championships.”

It has been a long season for the women’s track and field team. The women accomplished two championship titles, swept the SBC outdoor individual honors and sent eight to the NCAA West Preliminary Round.

“This season we have had our ups and downs, but when it all counts we come together and make it happen,” Hardy said. “It feels good knowing that we were able to pull off two championships.”