Texas State named best employer by Forbes

Texas State is one of the best midsize employers in the United States, according to Forbes. Some employees at Texas State agree with the ranking and have found careers on campus.

Forbes rankedTexas State 139 out of 309 employers, higher than Yelp and Chick-Fil-A. Texas State employs more than 1,300 full-time faculties and more than 3,000 full-time staff.

Rosario Rodriguez, exercise and sports science junior, is a librarian assistant at the Albert B. Alkek Library and enjoys working for the school.

“I really love it. It’s super fun,” Rodriguez said. “I meet a lot of people who come here and check out books.”

Rodriguez has been working for the library since August 2016. She said her job has benefitted her not only financially, but emotionally.

“It feels really good, it feels like I am a leader,” Rodriguez said. “With all this knowledge, I can give students resources and help them with their studies.”

Melissa Yip-Santellana, career counselor for the University College and PACE Counseling Services, enjoys working for Texas State and finds the professional development opportunities in her job helpful.

Yip-Santellana started working at her alma mater, Midwestern State University, in a grant funded program. The grant funds were soft monies, so she had to find a different job when the monies ran out.

“I ended up working for DARS, the Department of Assistive Rehabilitation Services, and then I went back to MSU for a grant funded position,” Yip-Santellana said. “And then I worked for the prison because I needed to stick with the state.”

Working for a variety of companies and schools has made Yip-Santellana grateful for her position at Texas State.

She said working for a bigger school such as Texas State can provide more professional opportunities for students and employees compared to smaller universities.

“It’s so good here, it’s really great,” Yip-Santellana said. “People’s hearts and their missions are in the right place – I really like that.”

Yip-Santellana especially enjoys collaborating with her coworkers.

“My coworkers are all helpful, they will come to aid when you are in need,” Yip-Santellana said. “There have been a couple of times when I’ve told some of my coworkers who are younger, and this is their first job in a career services type capacity, ‘You don’t know how lucky you are’.”

Wendy Lemus, fashion merchandising senior, said she appreciates the university hiring a lot of students and giving them the opportunity to earn money and gain experience.

Lemus worked as a group exercise instructor at the Rec Center.

“I worked for 6 months and stayed because I wanted to grow in the fitness department in both knowledge and physical ability,” Lemus said.

Lemus said she learned a lot in her time working for the university. Many employees of Texas State say they feel both their employer and coworkers care for them and the school.