Three track and field athletes qualify for nationals

The Texas State track and field team qualified three candidates to participate in the NCAA Division I Outdoor National Championships after finishing in the top 12 of their event this weekend in Austin, Texas.

The Bobcats participated in the NCAA West Preliminary Round May 25-27 at the Mike A. Myers Stadium in Austin.

Texas State sent 20 athletes to the meet in both track and field events, and three punched their ticket to Eugene.

Sophomore T’Mond Johnson qualified for the national stage in the men’s shot put on Friday.

In the final round, Johnson threw 17.55 meters, 17.90 meters and 18.80 meters, in that order. Johnson’s final throw of 18.80 meters was enough to land him in seventh place.

Junior Chelsea Decoud was the second Bobcat to qualify for nationals in the women’s high jump. Decoud finished in sixth place after clearing 1.79 meters.

For the second year in a row, senior Mylana Hearn earned a trip to nationals in the women’s triple jump.

In the final round on Saturday, Hearn jumped 12.98 meters, 13.09 meters and 12.94 meters, in that order. Her second jump was enough to land her in 11th place.

The three Bobcats will participate in the NCAA Division I Outdoor Track and Field National Championships in Eugene, Oregon from June 7-10 at the Historic Hayward Field.