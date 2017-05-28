The Bobcats fall short in the semifinals

The Texas State baseball team ended the season with an 11-5 loss against Georgia Southern in the semifinal round of the Sun Belt Conference Championship.

The Bobcats finish the year with a 29-30 record, while Georgia Southern moves on to the finals.

Texas State took the lead with two runs in the first, however the Eagles answered back tying the game 2-2 at the end of the inning.

After the first inning, the Eagles were in control. Georgia Southern scored three runs in the second and a run in every inning until the fifth.

The Eagles scored one in the third, two in the fourth and finished the game with three in the fifth inning.

Texas State tried to counter in the third scoring one run, but at the end of the inning the Eagles were up 6-3.

The last runs by the Bobcats came in the seventh scoring two, but the damage was done by the Eagles winning 11-5.

Junior outfielder Teddy Hoffman had his 16th home run in the game, and finished the game 3-for-4.

Sophomore Jonathan Ortega finished the season with 22 stolen bases, and was the fourth-most in a single season in Texas State history.

Texas State had four pitchers throughout the game, with junior Cam Baird starting the game with five allowed runs, two earned on six hits in his 1.2 innings.

Sophomore Brandon Lewis had three runs on one hit in his 1.1 innings, and sophomore Brayden Theriot gave three runs, with one earned on two hits in 2.0 innings.

To finish the game, junior Blake Walden did not give up a run in the final three innings.

The Bobcats are now 7-7 all-time in the Sun Belt Conference Championship, and finished the season strong earning their first winning record in the postseason since 2013.