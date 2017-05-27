Bobcats defeat No. 18 Coastal Carolina to head to the semis

The Texas State baseball team competed against Coastal Carolina in the quarterfinals of the Sun Belt Conference Championship, and defeated the Chanticleers 7-5.

Coastal Carolina is currently ranked No. 18 in the nation, and during the regular season, the Bobcats beat the Chanticleers 2-1 in a three-game series.

In the first round of the Sun Belt Conference Championship, Texas State defeated Little Rock 3-2 advancing to the quarterfinals to take on the Chanticleers.

The second round started off quick for the Bobcats as they scored four runs in the second inning.

At the bottom of the second inning, the Chanticleers answered back with two runs, but the Bobcats were still in the lead 4-2.

Coastal Carolina scored another run in the third inning, but Texas State came back and scored two more runs in the top of the fourth and were in the lead 6-3.

The Bobcats scored their final run in the fifth inning, and although the Chanticleers scored two runs in the sixth, they could not catch up.

Texas State was at bat a total of 41 times, while Coastal Carolina was at bat for 34. The Bobcats also had 13 hits while the Chanticleers had nine.

Leading hitters for the Bobcats included sophomore infield Jonathan Ortega and sophomore infield Ryan Newman.

Sophomore right handed pitcher Connor Reich pitched 6.0 innings and allowed five runs on eight hits. Sophomore left handed pitcher Anthony Pagano was the only pitching change for the Bobcats, earning his first-career save.

After beating the Chanticleers in the quarterfinals, the Bobcats will now advance to the semifinals and compete against Georgia Southern.

The game will be played on May 27 at J.I. Clements Stadium, with the first pitch thrown at 5:30 p.m.