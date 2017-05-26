Baseball advances to quarterfinals in SBC championship

After a postponed game, the Texas State baseball team competed against Little Rock in the first round of the Sun Belt Conference Championship and defeated the Trojans 3-2.

In Thursday’s game, the Bobcats scored one run in the first inning. The Trojans did not get on the score board until the fourth inning, tying the game 1-1.

Little Rock scored another run—and ultimately its last—in the sixth inning and was ahead of Texas State for one inning.

The Bobcats then scored one run in the seventh inning and another run in the eighth to defeat the Trojans.

Throughout the game Little Rock was at bat a total of 36 times while Texas State was at bat 32 times. Both teams had a total of nine hits and seven strikeouts.

Sophomore infield Jonathan Ortega lead the Bobcats in base-running, and sophomore infield Jaylen Hubbard lead the team in fielding.

Compared to Little Rock’s two different pitching changes, the Bobcats made one pitching change—from freshman right handed pitcher Nicholas Fraze to sophomore right handed pitcher Brayden Theriot.

Fraze pitched a total of 6.0 innings and had two earned runs and five strikeouts. Theriot pitched a total of 3.0 innings and had two strikeouts.

With the first-round win against the Trojans, the Bobcats advance to the quarterfinals and compete against the No. 18 – ranked Coastal Carolina.

The quarterfinals will be played on May 26 at J.I. Clements Stadium in Statesboro, Georgia, with the first pitch thrown at 3 p.m.