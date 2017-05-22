Summer hours at Texas State campus

As the semester comes to an end and Bobcats return to their hometowns, various Texas State resources are adjusting their hours.

For the students who will continue to be in the area, here are the hours of operations for popular campus resources.

Study hours

From May 11 to June 2, the library will operate from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays. The library will be closed on weekends and Memorial Day. Starting June 5, the hours will be adjusted to 7:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. during the weekdays for the Summer I session. On Saturdays, Alkek will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and open from 1-9 p.m. Sundays.

A complete list of hours, that are subject to change, and holiday dates can be found here.

Shuttle services

Shuttle services will begin June 5 for summer classes. The buses will run from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. with only one bus per route. There will be no event, night or Saturday service during the summer.

Check out the day-to-day hours.

Food-for-thought

With the growth of campus and student population, there are numerous dining services available this summer.

A list of hours for 14 dining services on campus can be found here.

Medical services

The Student Health Center will continue operating with minor changes from its normal schedule. Monday, Wednesday and Friday the health center will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. On Tuesdays and Thursdays, the center will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Health Center offers free parking for patients, visitors and individuals who choose to utilize the pharmacy.

Workout schedule

The Student Recreation Center will continue operating on its summer schedule. Although the month of May has some reduced hours due to certain circumstances and holidays, the schedule is consistent throughout the months of June and July.

From May 30 and on, the center will be open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday. During weekends, the center will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturdays and from 12-8 p.m. Sundays.

Boko’s Bookstore

During the month of May, the bookstore will remain open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. throughout the weekdays. Starting June, the bookstore will be open Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., while maintaining the same hours on the weekdays.

Writing tutoring

The Writing Center closed May 5 and will reopen June 7 for summer tutoring. The Summer I session resources at the writing center will be from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

Here are the complete lists of community and on-campus resources for the summer months.