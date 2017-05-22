Mommas, don’t let your Bobcats grow up to be TXST Avengers

Before Bobcats even step on campus, they know four icons thanks to social media. The Texas State “Avengers” have become campus ambassadors in their own right, but should they be held to the same standard as other university representatives?

The University Star published an issue Feb. 20 featuring Big Neechi, RipStik Guy, the Bubble Believer and Frisbee Dan.

The four men form the Texas State “Avengers.” According to several Twitter users, they’re seen as heroes that protect students against floods, bad GPAs and other #TXST problems.

The idolization of these living memes, however, essentially means we as a university community are okay with their actions.

This “Avenger” formation may make our university trendy in the eyes of the online meme culture, but it’s an ever-fleeting fad. Bubble Believer is the only “Avenger” to actually provide a service to students by cheering them up with bubbles on their way to class.

When I first decided I would be attending Texas State, I sent out a simple hashtag on Twitter, #TXST20 and almost instantly I fell down the rabbit hole that is Texas State Twitter. I saw memes comparing the Aztec ruins to the Alkek stairs, found The University Star and followed Big Neechi.

Shawn Onyechi, otherwise known as Big Neechi, is the most well-known Avenger. As an infamous party promoter, he boasts over 500,000 followers on Twitter.

Another issue I find with the Texas State “Avengers” is that they are all male.

There are women on campus who are just as inspiring and positive such as Ms. Suzie the “Viking Goddess of Jones”, the food service lady with a smile; world-renowned Kaitlin Hopkins, the head of the musical theatre program with over 35 years of experience.

We should focus on what really matters—the campus, professors and each other. We need to come together to make this place great. Deeming four “Avengers” to act as ambassadors for our university is not only irresponsible but lessens Texas State’s credibility as a learning institution.

If you see one of the “Avengers,” it’s a good day. However, if you don’t take into consideration the good the university is doing to get out of the party school mentality—something is drastically wrong.

– Jakob R. Rodriguez is a journalism freshman