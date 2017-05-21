Texas State eliminated from College Station Regional

The Texas State Bobcats suffered back to back losses to Texas A&M, 3-1, and the Texas Longhorns, 6-3, at the NCAA College Station Regional on May 20.

Texas State advanced to the next round of the tournament to face the Aggies after snatching a 2-1, extra innings victory over the Longhorns on May 19.

Starting in the circle against Texas A&M was junior pitcher Randi Rupp. She gave up three runs on 11 hits, while striking out five.

After a 45-minute weather delay, Texas State struck first. The Bobcats scored one run off an RBI walk that brought in freshman Christiana McDowell.

Texas State held their 1-0 lead for three more innings before Texas A&M tied things up with an RBI single to left field.

The Bobcats gave up two more runs to the Aggies in the bottom of the sixth. The first run off an RBI double to left field, and the second off an RBI single to shortstop.

With the loss to Texas A&M, the Bobcats found themselves in the elimination bracket. Next up was a rematch against Texas.

Starting in the circle for Texas State in their matchup against the Longhorns was senior Quincy Charleston. In five innings, Charleston gave up four runs on three hits, with just one strike out.

The senior was pulled in the fifth inning by senior Jodi Paige Williams. Williams gave up two more runs on two hits with no strike outs.

The rematch was off to a slow start with both teams unable to generate any offense early. It wasn’t until the fifth inning of play that the runs started coming in.

The Bobcats first run was scored by freshman Haleigh Davis, who made it to home plate off a Longhorn throwing error making it a 1-0 game.

The Bobcats extended their lead to 2-0 after an RBI single from senior Kimberlin Naivar brought home freshman Bailee Carter for the run.

Texas State continued to add to its lead in the top of the sixth inning with a home run from junior Taylor web, making it a 3-0 affair.

Looking to avenge their earlier defeat to the Bobcats, the Longhorns answered back in the bottom of the sixth by scoring six unanswered runs ending the game 6-3.

The loss eliminated Texas State from the NCAA College Station Regional.