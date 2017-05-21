Bobcats win weekend series against UT Arlington 2-1

The Texas State baseball team finished the weekend series against UT Arlington 2-1 after winning the third game 7-6 Saturday at Bobcat Ballpark.

The Bobcats won both game one on Thursday and game three 7-6, and dropped game two 12-5 on Friday.

The Bobcats finished their regular season with a record of 27-29, and 13-17 in the Sun Belt Conference. The Mavericks ended with a record of 30-24, and 20-10 in conference play.

Texas State started slow, and did not get on the board until the fifth inning. However, UT Arlington scored a run in the second, two in the third and two in the fifth.

By the end of the fifth inning, the score was tied, 5-5.

Both teams’ defense held strong in the sixth and seventh innings leaving the game tied for two straight innings.

The Mavericks scored a run at the top of the eighth, taking a 6-5 lead over the Bobcats.

The Bobcats did not counter until the bottom of the ninth, tying the game for the second time of the afternoon at 6-6.

The tie sent the game into extra innings.

Texas State’s defense kept the Mavericks from scoring at the top of the tenth. For the Bobcats, junior pinch hitter Dereck Scheible’s walk-off hit to center field was enough, making the final score 7-6.

The Bobcats finished the game with 12 hits, seven RBIs and zero errors. The Mavericks finished with 12 hits, six RBIs and zero errors.

Texas State utilized six pitchers with sophomore pitcher Brayden Theriot taking the win. Theriot pitched 0.1 innings for the Bobcats, and improved his season record to 5-1.

The No. 8 seeded Bobcats will take on the No. 9 seed Little Rock in the Sun Belt Conference Baseball Tournament May 23 in Statesboro, Georgia at 6:30 p.m.