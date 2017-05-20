Bobcats down the Longhorns 2-1 in 12 inning defensive showdown

The No. 2 Texas State Bobcats beat the No. 3 Texas Longhorns 2-1 in the 2017 NCAA College Station Regional on May 19 in College Station.

Texas State and Texas have faced each other twice this season, with the Bobcats picking up two 2-1 victories over the Longhorns.

The Bobcats were awarded the second seed due to a combination of their 41-15 overall record, RPI ranking and their strength of schedule. The No. 2 seed is the best in Texas State’s history of competing in the event.

Texas State earned the 2-1 victory over the Longhorns in what was a defensive showdown that went into 12 extra innings of play.

Both the Bobcat and Longhorn’s starting pitchers proved to be too much for both team’s lineups, leaving the game scoreless.

Starting in the circle for the Bobcats was junior pitcher Randi Rupp. Texas State’s star pitcher went the distance, pitching all 12 innings.

Rupp struck out eight, gave up nine hits and allowed the Longhorns to score only one run in 164 pitches.

The Bobcats earned the first run of the game coming off a home run to left center from senior third baseman Corrina Liscano.

Texas answered back in the fourth inning, scoring off a double to left center and tying the game 1-1.

With both teams tied 1-1 before the end of regulation, the game was sent into extra innings.

After eight straight scoreless innings, the Bobcats came up big after a timely RBI double from junior Taylor Webb that brought in freshman Christiana McDowell for the game winning run.

With the 2-1 win the Bobcats will face off against the No. 1 seed Texas A&M University on May 20 with the first pitch beginning at 1:30 p.m.