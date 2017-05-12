Police warn locals about bank jugging crimes

Surveillance video has surfaced of “bank jugging” crimes following three incidents that occurred in March in and around San Marcos.

Jugging refers to when crooks watch bank customers leave with money, follow them, and break into their car for or rob them for the cash.

The first incident happened March 6 at the Bank of America in the 300 block of Hopkins St. The second incident took place at the Tanger Outlets. In both incidents, the customer left the money in their car and went into a store after withdrawing the large sums of money.

The third incident happened in a nearby city, but police believe the crimes are possibly linked.

The San Marcos Police Department officials are warning residents to be cautious, watch for sitting customers who do not enter the bank and to not leave money in plain sight in a vehicle or when exiting the bank.

No one was hurt in any of the instances. Detectives hope the video will educate residents about. The video of the Bank of America jugging can be found at https://spaces.hightail.com/receive/gdXpyCfvqN.