Governor Abbott signs bill to ban sanctuary cities

In a video broadcasted through Facebook Live, Governor Greg Abbott signed a bill May 7 to ban sanctuary cities.

Abbott released a statement saying, “We all support legal immigration. It helped build America and Texas. But legal immigration is different from harboring people who have committed dangerous crimes. This law cracks down on policies like the Travis County sheriff who declared that she would not detain known criminals accused of violent crimes.”

The statement references Sheriff Sally Hernandez and her policy that limits when the Travis County jail cooperates with Immigration and Customs Enforcement detainer requests.

The bill passed will ban policies like Hernandez’s and implement fines up to $25,000 per day on the sheriff’s office if the policy continues to be followed.

Signing the bill was one of Abbott’s top four priorities for this legislative season.