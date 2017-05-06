SMCISD celebrates Cinco de Mayo through charity

A local business owner, active community member and family man is celebrating Cinco de Mayo with the children of the San Marcos Consolidated Independent School District.

Rudy Espinosa opened Rudy’s Automotive in 1992 and has been servicing locals since. This year, Espinosa and his family opened their second business, Spin Enterprises LLC, a party planning and hosting service.

Spin Enterprises hosted the first annual rattler nation Cinco de Mayo fest to celebrate the San Marcos community and help the school district raise money to support special projects. The two-day outdoor festival began Friday at 4 p.m. and will continue until midnight May 6.

The event is having live local music provided by: country band Broken Arrow, Tejano performers Rick Naranjo y Los Gamblers, and Massore and children’s group DVA Kidz. A carnival will also be featured by Kenny’s Funland, which will a provide variety of rides.

The central focus of the event however, is each booth which is run by a different school organization ranging from K-12. These groups are operating at Espinosa’s event free of charge in an effort to raise money for their schools. The event, and the booths are also being sponsored by a variety of other San Marcos businesses including Jackson Hewitt Tax Service, San Marcos Daily Record and others.

Espinosa began planning the festival to bring the community together for a fun holiday, but his wife thought it would be even more impactful to also use the event as an opportunity to fundraise.

“We wanted to put on a festival for the community to come out, for the kids to come out,” Espinosa said. “They’re able to keep ninety percent of the fund they are taking in, so we’ve turned it into a huge fundraiser.”

Espinosa is a member of the San Marcos High School football booster club, which helped in setting up the festivities and will run a booth both days. Kerri Meintz, a football mom, set up the booster’s booth Friday morning, and began selling Yeti tumblers, Rattler shirts and other spirit themed merchandise.

“We take from what we sell to buy more, and it goes towards our boys; their helmets, pads and knee pads,” Meintz said. “Keep them safe, and keep them looking good.”

Among other booths, nonprofit charity Family 4 Life is selling popcorn, pickles and nachos to raise money toward bringing siblings separated as foster children, back together.

Austin Koester, Rob Rodriguez and the founder of Family 4 Life began planning to run a booth three weeks ago, after being invited by Espinosa.

“We liked that we didn’t have to put money down (to participate),” Rodriguez said. “We aren’t an organization that has a lot of money laying around.”

Folklorico dances from each of the San Marcos elementary schools will occur on the second festival day. The event is free for children 12 years and younger. Tickets are $3 for students and $5 for guests.

Additionally, vendors will be selling food throughout the festival so visitors cannot bring in ice chests, but are welcome to pack towels and lawn chairs. Throughout the week, Espinosa reports he has received hundreds of RSVP responses and expects a turn out of possibly 15 thousand.