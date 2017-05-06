Election results in, approval of all propositions

Two propositions for public safety and library projects passed May 6 after the Community Task Force recommended a bond election to the City Council in February.

The Public Safety proposition calls for police department renovations, Holland Fire Station relocation, Highpointe Fire Station construction and Fire Training. The piece passed overall with 75.89 percent agreement.

The library proposition will increase the size of the library by 29,000 square feet, provide a drive-thru book drop and will meet the recommended standards set by the American Planning Association. Averaged out, this proposition passed with 75.62 agreement.

The total number of voters in this election were 6,261 out of 110,384.