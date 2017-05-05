Colton Duncan resigns as vice president

The new Student Government Vice President Jackie Merritt was sworn into office May 5 after Colton Duncan voluntarily resigned from the position May 4.

After allegations of DWI and possession of marijuana surfaced last week, Duncan felt it was his duty to resign his vice presidential duties.

Duncan could not be reached for comment.

Student Body President Connor Clegg believes Duncan understood that it would be in the best interest of the organization and students of the university to step down from office.

“For the sake of everything that we ran on to improve student life, it would be best for us to move on without him,” Clegg said. “It was a tough thing to accept, but it was the decision we had to make together.”

The Senate Pro Tempore, which is the leading role of the Senate, is next in command for the vice presidential position. Merritt was chosen for election by Clegg, and majority of the Senate voted in her favor.

“I wish it were under better circumstances, but I am excited for this opportunity,” Merritt said. “I hope that we can continue moving forward productively and improve upon everything that was implemented this past year. Connor and I are working together to ensure this transition goes over smoothly.”