Two dead in murder-suicide on community college campus

Students at North Lake Community College in Irving were notified of an active shooter alert in the late-morning of May 3. The shooting was an apparent murder-suicide, leaving two dead, according to The Statesman.

Students were prompted to barricade themselves in classrooms until further instructions were received from police.

A math tutor reportedly saw the gunman shoot a woman in the hallway three times.

According to the police, the suspect in the attack was suffering from mental health issues. The names of the woman and gunman have not been release.