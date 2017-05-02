Active search continues for West Campus stabbing suspect

Austin police are searching for the suspect in a stabbing that occurred May 1 at approximately 3 p.m. at the intersection of Nueces and 26th street. The stabbing is unrelated to the fatal stabbing that took place around the same time on the University of Texas at Austin campus just blocks away.

The victim stated that he got into a confrontation with the suspect after witnessing the man threaten a woman with a knife.

The victim asked his roommates to take him to a hospital where he later reported the incident to APD. The victim’s injuries were not life-threatening.

The suspect is believed to be a white male with sandy brown hair in his 20s, approximately 5 feet 9 inches tall.