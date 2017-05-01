Multiple stabbing attacks on UT campus, one dead

One person was killed and three were injured after a reported stabbing attack occurred on the University of Texas at Austin campus Monday afternoon. A suspect has been detained.

Emergency officials responded to the incident around 1:46 p.m. near Gregory Gym at 2101 Speedway, and the university community was notified shortly after 2 p.m., according to the American-Statesman.

The three who were injured were rushed to the University Medical Center Brackenridge.

University police said the public is not in immediate danger.

In addition, the university’s Belo Center for New Media was evacuated due to a reported bomb threat. A sign read “Tuition Pays for Bombs” was draped across the building’s sky bridge.

University Police said there is no immediate threat and the facility remains open.