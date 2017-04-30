Taylor family files lawsuit

The family of late student Jordin Taylor has filed a lawsuit against 14 defendants for $10 million. The legal proceedings come in response to Taylors death which occurred at a fraternity-sponsored party last semester.

Taylor’s body was found under a Skyline Party Bus at Cool River Ranch Oct. 29 after the Monster Mash party hosted by Alpha Tau Omega, Delta Tau Delta, Kappa Alpha Order and Pi Kappa Alpha. The fraternities have since been suspended for alcohol violations from Texas State University for varying amounts of time.

The lawsuit was filed March 31 by the Taylor family. It names 14 defendants including the national and local chapters of Alpha Tau Omega, Delta Tau Delta, Kappa Alpha Order and Pi Kappa Alpha, Brandon Burleson, Burleson SMTX Properties LLC, B&B Shuttles, LLC and B&B Transportation, Skyline Party Bus Company LLC, VCD San Marcos River, LLC and Gabriela Wilson.

According to the plaintiff’s petition, the fraternities planned the party without the consent of Texas State University and without adequate security. The petition states the party had as many as 3,000 attendees without authorized supervision and no ID checks.

The Star is still waiting on a response for comment from Jim Ewbank, attorney of Alpha Tau Omega, Delta Tau Delta and Kappa Alpha Order.

“The Chapter at Texas State University has been suspended by the University and International Fraternity,” said Brent Philips, chief marketing officer of Pi Kappa Alpha, in an email response. “Both the chapter and members had fully cooperated with authorities in their investigation. The International Fraternity does not comment on any pending litigation.”

Non-Greek defendants have not been reachable for comment.

Brandon Burleson, defendant and owner of Burleson SMTX Properties which operates Cool River Ranch, was said to be on property when police officers came to the location in the morning. The petition states that the officers questioned Burleson about the activities and felt his response signaled a lack of care.

Defendant Gabriela Wilson was the bus driver responsible for driving the vehicle the victim was found underneath. Wilson works for Skyline Party Buses, also owned by Burleson. According to the petition, both parties are being sued for recklessness. The statement claims some of the party-goers were afraid of the way Wilson drove. Wilson noticed an issue with the bus the victim had been found under the day after the party. Upon noticing an issue with the bus’s running, Wilson called her boss who had her leave the bus in its place and operate another.

The lawsuit is currently pending as not all parties have been served. The Star will continue to update the story as the case progresses.