The Scene April 28

Legislative recap

The Philosophy Department will be hosting a lecture April 28 to review topics from last week in the Texas Legislature.

The lecture will take place 11 a.m. to noon in the Comal 116 Dialogue Room.

Issues discussed will include the bathroom bills, sanctuary city bills and school choice among others.

Spanish speakers’ mixer

The second Spanish mixer will take place April 28 at Mochas and Javas.

The mixer will be held 1-2:30 p.m. and include an opportunity to speak to international students.

For more information, contact Dr. Lis at slis@txstate.edu

Movie night

George’s will be hosting a screening of the “Lego Batman” movie.

The screening will be held April 28 in the LBJ Student Center from 8-10 p.m. and is free.

Concert at Cheatham

Sam Riggs recently released his new album “Breathless,” and San Marcos residents have the opportunity to listen to his music live in concert.

The concert will be held April 28 at Cheatham Street Warehouse and will begin at 8 p.m.

Tickets are $12-15, and can be purchased online.

Salsa Night

Stonewall Warehouse will host Salsa Night.

The event April 28 starts at 9 p.m., and will feature live music from Salsa del Rio and Orquesta del Rio.

Admission is free for guest over 21 and $5 for guests 18 and up.