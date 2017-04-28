The Pulse April 28

Texas State team discovers first observer of the Ring Nebula

The Ring Nebula is considered one of the most spectacular deep-sky objects out there.

The research team and many others here at Texas State were included in the help of this discovery and research.

The team applied a brand of celestial sleuthing and said Charles Messier was the actual first person to observe this Ring Nebula.

Carpool for People’s Climate March at Tantra

The People’s Climate March on April 29 will help raise awareness for declining assistance for the state’s hill country as well as the climate for the entire planet.

A carpool for this march will leave from Tantra in San Marcos. Everyone attending to march should gather at the coffee house, and the last car will leave no later than 12:15 p.m.

Tantra Coffeehouse, located at 217 W Hopkins Street.

Strike at Wendy’s in San Marcos

The Wendy’s employees in San Marcos have organized a strike May 1, beginning at 12 p.m.

The workers are tired of the continuous harassment and intimidation they receive, along with many of their personal items being stolen.

After the strike, the group will travel to Austin City Hall to participate in International Worker’s Day of Action. For more information, visit the event page.

Instagram to become Facebook’s fourth billion-user platform

Instagram recently announced it has now reached 700 million monthly users.

A huge portion of this usage comes from Facebook. Following the acquisition, Facebook will own four billion-user platforms.

If this growth remains steady, Instagram is on track to hit one billion users by late 2017, according to The Motley Fool.