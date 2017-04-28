Sports Op-Ed

By Danny Kaspar, men’s basketball head coach

The men’s basketball team had a good season this year. There a lot of reasons for our success, and I’d like to publicly acknowledge those individuals and groups that are very responsible.

First and foremost, the leadership and dedication shown by our senior captains was excellent. Ojai Black, Kavin Gilder-Tilbury and Bobby Conley displayed great effort, focus and commitment to the goals of our men’s basketball team from the start of fall practices through the very last game we played.

In addition to their leadership and work ethic, all three of the seniors worked hard to improve themselves as basketball players—and the end results of our team’s efforts distinctively showed that.

I would also like to commend the efforts and commitment of the rest of our players. They get no time off for Thanksgiving and Spring Break, and only three days off for Christmas. However, they don’t let this lack of “down time” bother them because they love basketball and commit themselves to the success of our program. It was a great group of young men to work with—one of the finest I have had the pleasure to coach in my 26-year head coaching career.

Secondly, I would like to acknowledge the efforts, dedication and commitment of my coaching staff. Jim Shaw, Terrence Johnson, Robert Guster, Alex Hausladen and Cody San Miguel worked tirelessly throughout the year to bring the first winning season (22-14) to Texas State’s men’s basketball in 14 years. In addition, it was the first season to have over 20 wins since 1997.

These coaches often put in 60 to 70 hours a week from October to March. That kind of dedication requires great discipline and motivation.

Trainer Bley Martinez, strength coach Leo Seitz and their student assistants also deserve mention for their efforts and hard work on behalf of our program. Our student managers should also be commended for their efforts as well.

Third, the Strutters, band members associated with men’s basketball games and cheerleaders all showed great support throughout the season. Your presence at our games gave it a great atmosphere and added significantly to the show.

Overall attendance at the men’s basketball games improved greatly, and student attendance was especially encouraging. Our coaching staff and players are very grateful to everyone who attended our home games and cheered us on. You motivated us more than you realize.

Finally, administration from the athletic department and President’s office showed great support to our players and coaches. We are very thankful.

It takes a lot of effort, support and commitment from a lot of people, groups and departments to achieve great success. I feel like that happened this year with the men’s basketball program, and the results were pretty good.

Our men’s basketball program will continue to work hard to represent Texas State University in a very positive and successful manner.

I’d like to extend a big thank you to all of the aforementioned groups and individuals that helped create an exciting and successful season for the men’s basketball team. You are appreciated.