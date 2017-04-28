Sports April 28

Baseball loses to Baylor

The baseball team lost 10-2 against Baylor University in its fifth consecutive away game. Baylor is not in the same conference as the Bobcats, but the Bobcats’ overall record dropped to 22-20. Their Sun Belt Conference record remains at 9-9.

Texas State scheduled for final home series this weekend

The softball team will play a final home series against Sun Belt Conference competitor Troy. The Bobcats will play a doubleheader April 29 with games starting at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. Senior Day game three is scheduled to begin April 30 at noon.

Tramesha Hardy receives women’s track award

Tramesha Hardy, redshirt sophomore sprinter, was awarded the Sun Belt Conference Athlete of the Week. Hardy earned the award after recording two top-five times in Texas State history. She recorded 11.49 in the 100 meter and 23.16 in the 200-meter dash.

Julie Lange receives women’s field honor

Julie Lange, senior thrower, was selected as the Sun Belt Conference Athlete of the Week for the women’s field honor. Lange recently broke the school record in the discus and hammer throw in the Bobcat Twilight. Her mark in the hammer throw places her second in the SBC with a toss of 60.19 meters.

Softball dominates at home

The softball team beat UTSA 3-1 April 26 at Bobcat Softball Stadium. Randi Rupp, junior pitcher, improved to 22-7 for the season and earned her ninth double-digit strikeout game. Rupp had 11 strikeouts in the game, and is now at 253 strikeouts on the season and 881 in her career.