Colton Duncan arrested for DWI and possession of drugs

Texas State’s student body vice president was arrested April 14 on three counts: driving while intoxicated, possession of less than 2 ounces. of marijuana and possession of controlled substance, according to a police report.

Duncan’s mugshot was released by the Statesman April 28. He was stopped at approximately 3 a.m. April 14 in Travis County.

His hearing date is scheduled for 11 a.m. May 31.

This arrest occurred two days after Duncan was sworn into office as vice president.

The Student Government Code of Ethics states, “As members of the Texas State University Student Government, we represent the Student Government, student body and University at all times and in all places. Understanding our duty, both constitutionally and ethically, we recognize that the rules set forth by our organization are not enough. Our ethical expectations must be made as clear as our institutional ones. All members of the Student Government have a responsibility to the students at Texas State and should be held to a higher standard as student leaders.”

Along with his university leadership position, Duncan also serves as chairman of the Texas Federation of College Republicans, former president of Texas State College Republicans and legislative director for Congressman Paul Workman.

Duncan, the Office of Student Government and Student Body President Connor Clegg could not be reached for comment before publication of this story.

This story will be updated when more information is released.

UPDATE:

At 3:52 p.m., The University Star was able to contact Clegg, who said he was aware of the situation and refused to comment.