Business April 28

Annual SMART Orchestra benefit gala

San Marcos musical group, SMART Orchestra will be hosting its 8th annual benefit gala May 21. The event is currently selling tickets online ranging from $50-100. The event will be catered by Aquabrew Restaurant and Brewery.

The event will feature musical performances in addition to a silent auction. Proceeds from the event will serve to sustain the orchestra.

Maine-iac Seafood hosts lobster bake

Maine-iac Seafood is hosting a lobster bake April 29, and will be flying in Maine lobsters to its food truck in front of Middleton Brewing. In addition to the lobsters, the truck will be serving corn, clams and red potatoes. The orders will be $25 each with additional costs for clams.

The truck’s operators have begun taking specific orders online at https://www.facebook.com/events/721910711326711/.

LBJ Museum offers Mother’s Day wine baskets

San Marcos locals can order wine baskets for Mother’s Day until April 30. The baskets will honor Lady Bird Johnson and will feature wine from the Hahne Estate Winery.

The gifts baskets may be ordered online at www.lbjmuseum.com or at the museum on Guadalupe Street. Buyers will be asked to choose a time May 11-13 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. to pick up the baskets.

Ballet Austin celebrates international dance day

Ballet Austin’s Butler Center for Dance & Fitness will host the Austin community April 30 for International Dance Day. The center advertises the event as a celebration of dance and diversity.