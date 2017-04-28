‘Birks’ and two-pieces dominate this summer season

Texas State University is a walking runway show for 2017 summer trends.

From Chaco sandals, to out-of-state jerseys, a good way to scout what’s in style can be found by walking along the Square or tubing down the San Marcos River.

Backpacks for purses

Purses are being traded in for backpacks this summer.

Rachel Ramsower, River Rose Boutique sales associate, said she has noticed more shoppers carrying backpacks.

“More and more girls will come into our store and have a cute backpack on instead and using that as their purse,” said Ramsower.

Small backpacks are also trending for summer festivals. Having a small backpack can be more spacious than a purse, with room for all the essentials.

Back to the Birkenstock basics

Jandals made a huge appearance a few seasons back and have lasted over the past few summers. These slip-on sandals were a necessity when heading to the river or the beach on a summer day.

Yet, Birkenstocks, similar to jandals slip on style, are making a comeback and can be seen on college students feet this summer.

Although jandals are inexpensive, Birks last longer and have a wide variety of colors and styles. Nothing says summer like wind through the straps of an open-toed shoe. Time to go back to the basics.

Two-piece outfits

The two-piece outfit, or ‘playsuit,’ consists of two different pieces that match in either pattern or color. The top is usually a crop top and the bottom is usually high-wasted.

The exact name of this style has remained up in the air, and nothing specific has stuck.

These two-pieces are an easier way to match on the go or put together an entire outfit.

Some playsuits have spaghetti strapped tops, while others have long flow sleeves. Others have shorts or a skirt for matching bottoms or long ‘gaucho’ pants.

Slip dresses and textures

Slips used to primarily be a piece of clothing underneath someone’s dress but are now being used as the outfit itself.

Tori Morgan, nursing junior, has seen a lot of people sport ‘slips’ as dresses.

“Slip dresses really don’t have a design to them, they usually are just one very flat and plain color and are complete silk,” Morgan said. “A lot more people are wearing those and a lot less of anything polyester or cotton.”

Combining textures made an appearance this school year and is likely to remain throughout the summer.

“Fuzzy, velvet, fluffy sandals or heels are in,” Morgan said. “People are into the texture of things on the town and not under the sun, t and less into all of the chaotic patterns.