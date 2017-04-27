Tips from graduating seniors

Graduation is fast approaching and many seniors are feeling nostalgic and reflective of their time at Texas State.

Some seniors shared tips and advice for incoming students or those finishing their degrees.

Manage time

Madison Bridges, biology senior, wishes she had managed her time better.

“I wish I would have made time for school before anything else,” Bridges said. “I do regret that a little bit.”

Bridges said she didn’t prioritize her schoolwork, and suggests students sit at the front of all their classes.

“Definitely go to class,” Bridges said. “I learned that maybe three semesters ago, and going to class really helps.”

Get organized

Starting an organizational system early on is one way to raise grades and keep useful information together for future use.

“I take all my notes on my computer through One Note and it keeps everything together,” Bridges said. “I feel like I just threw everything out when I was done with the class, and I wish I would have gotten organization down at the beginning.”

Bridges said saving notes from classes related to an individual’s career choice may help them with their job.

Care about GPA

Elizabeth Berecin, public administration senior, said she is starting law school in the fall and wishes she had focused more on her grade point average.

“I have okay grades,” Berecin said. “A good enough GPA to get me in, but if I had a higher GPA it would have helped me so much.”

Destiny Moreno, psychology senior, recommended students go to professors’ office hours and utilize tutoring offered by graduate students.

“Put your head in the books, because you don’t realize how important a GPA is until it’s too late,” Moreno said.

Get Involved

Most majors have a career development organization dedicated to getting students the experience they need to enter the work force.

“A lot of jobs want you to have some sort of experience, maybe one or two years,” Bridges said. “And if you’re in an organization that has you prepping more then you’ll have more things to put on your resume and you’re more likely to get a job.”

Student organizations can also help students find internships and networking opportunities.

“I wish I would have gotten involved with more organizations and done more internships,” Moreno said. “I didn’t realize how important networking is.”

Try new things

Ernest Luna, history senior, said he has learned to speak his mind while in college.

“Don’t hold back. Don’t be afraid,” Luna said. “I know it’s cliché, but broaden your horizons.”

Luna said Texas State has the feeling of a small town and the diverse mentality of old Austin.

“My favorite part about Texas State is how inclusive it is,” Luna said. “The university really promotes diversity, and I think there’s a lot of opportunities for minorities, LGBTQIA and others.”

Berecin said she also enjoyed the atmosphere of Texas State.

“It’s so open and diverse and it really teaches you that regardless of your opinion, that everyone can still come together and be family,” Berecin said. “At the end of the day were all still here for each other.”