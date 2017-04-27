The Scene April 27

Alkek celebrates National Poetry Month

The Alkek Library Learning Commons is celebrating the last week of National Poetry Month.

Students can celebrate by stopping by the Research and Information Desk to grab a pocket poem from the Academy of American Poets.

The pocket poems will be handed out from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 27 at Alkek Library.

Science, religion and philosophy dialogue

The Philosophy department is hosting a dialogue on science, religion and philosophy. Graduate philosophy student Daniel Woodridge will give the presentation. Contact the Department of Philosophy for accommodations due to a disability.

The dialogue will take place from 5:30-7 p.m. April 27 in the Comal Dialogue Room 116.

Novel reading by William Jensen

Students are invited to join the Center for the Study of the Southwest for a book reading and signing of “Cities of Men” by William Jensen. “Cities of Men” is about a son whose mother disappears without a trace, and the son and fathers search to find her.

The reading will take place on April 27 from 5:30 – 6:30 p.m. in Brazos Hall.

Defensive deer gardening at the public library

The San Marcos Public Library is offering free defensive deer gardening from Hays County master gardener Joseph Blanford. Blanford has over 24 years of experience in Texas gardening, and will lead the presentation on various ways to protect gardens.

The presentation will take place at 6:30 p.m. April 27 at the San Marcos Public Library.

Randall King performing at Cheatham Street

Cheatham Street Warehouse will present Randall King, a fourth generation “hay hauler” and son of a trucker, who brings neo-traditional honky-tonk to life. His writing and voice rings true to country music.

Locals can watch the performance starting at 9 p.m. April 27 at Cheatham Street Warehouse.