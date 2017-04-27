The Pulse April 27

Wells Fargo grant will boost renewable energy at Texas State

The Wells Fargo Foundations Clean Technology and Innovation grant program gave Texas State $100,000, according to the Office of Media Relations.

The program helps fund research and innovation to advance energy solutions. The grant will help support renewable energy activities at Texas State’s STAR Park.

The grant will be eligible for Texas Research Incentive Program.

New public art in San Marcos

Three new public art pieces have been added to San Marcos, according to Corridor News.

The city will be dedicating two sculptures and a three-panel stained glass art.

The event will be held at 4 p.m. April 26. It will be held at the sculpture garden between the San Marcos Activity Center and the public library.

Pollo Tropical closing

Pollo Tropical announced it will be closing the San Marcos and Kyle locations, according to Community Impact.

The restaurant chain announced it will be closing a total of 30 restaurants in Texas. Fiesta Restaurant Group CEO Richard Stockinger said some locations will reopen as Taco Cabana in the future.